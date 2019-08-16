Ten-year-old Mia gets terrific reception at comic con in Dublin

ALIENS, superheroes, freaks and geeks were the order of the day at the weekend, when the Dublin Convention Centre hosted a comic con – a convention for comic and movie lovers.

Among the hundreds of weird and wonderful creatures was ten-year-old Mia Cullen, who looked terrifying as an alien xenomorph warrior from the film Alien, and family friend Daisy Delaney, who was equally terrifying as a character from Man of steel.

Both costumes were created and made by Mia’s dad Dave Cullen, who owns the company Evil Chimp FX.

“Mia absolutely loved it at the comic con! She was a bit apprehensive at first when I showed her a picture of the creature. She has never seen the movie and so didn’t know the character. She was afraid that people might not recognise it, but the minute she walked into the convention centre, people recognised it and were shouting “Xeno” at her! She absolutely loved it!”

It wasn’t the first time that Mia has modelled her talented father’s creations, because last year she went to the comic con as Belle from Beauty and the beast, while she has also dressed up as Peter Rabbit and Paddington Bear for World Book Day.

Dave worked as a professional photographer, but started creating costumes as a hobby back in 2007. His business really took off in 2010, when he created a full-sized Chewbacca, after which he set up Evil Chimp FX, whose name is a reference to Planet of the apes.

He’s hosting a series of workshops on how to create costumes over three weekends in the run-up to Halloween, so contact him through the Evil Chimp FX Facebook page or Instagram account for details on how to enrol.

Dave sells his creations to private collectors and to cos players, (people who dress up in costume), so the Dublin Comic Con is an important event for his business. He already has his model lined up for next year’s shindig, but next time he’s promised Mia that she can pick out her own costume!