Two die after separate road accidents in Tipperary

Two people have died in separate road accidents in Co. Tipperary.

A man died in a road accident on Gladstone Street in Clonmel at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The car driver, a woman in her early 70s, struck a pole which then hit the man on the street.

The injured man, who was in his early 50s, was taken to the South Tipperary Hospital. He passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist them to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 – 6177640, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

In the early hours of this morning, a woman died in an accident on the N62, Thurles to Templemore Road.

At approximately 2.30am this morning, a male truck driver in his mid 40s was in a collision with a car at Dovea, Bouladuff in Thurles. The woman driving the car, who was in her mid-60s, was died and her body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place while a forensic examination takes place.