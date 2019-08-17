Strapped for cash mum left with banger

A WOMAN, whose newly-purchased car broke down less than 24 hours after she got it, has warned others to be vigilant of online sellers.

The Kildavin woman, who did not wish to be named, said she was told that she would not be given a refund or any repair after she contacted the car seller a day after purchasing it.

Strapped for cash, the mum-of-three is now left with a banger that she cannot even afford to repair.

“I understand a secondhand car does break down, but not within 24 hours,” she said. “There is no doubt in my mind that he knew something was wrong.”

The woman bought her car from Done Deal on a Friday 26 July from a Carlow seller purporting to be a car dealer.

The ’08 Citroen C5 was being sold for €950.

The woman said she was assured the car was ‘perfect’ and only needed tyres and a bulb to pass the NCT.

Living in a rural area, she badly-needed a car after her old car was damaged in an accident. She borrowed money from her parents for the car.

The market value of that model and year Citroen is around €1,300, but the woman noted the car had some bad scratches. The car seemed good to drive otherwise.

The woman was collecting her son from sports practice in Carlow on Saturday morning when the car failed to start.

The woman did not have faith in the car and wanted a refund or some other form of redress.

The woman said that the seller told her that he had put the tax book in her name and could not refund her.

She asked about repairing the car, but was told it was now hers to fix.

On Sunday, she drove the car to Athlone to visit family when the engine management light came and the car died on the motorway.

It cost her €200 to tow the car back to Carlow, money she also had to borrow from family.

“I cannot afford to get it looked at. I don’t even know what’s wrong with it,” she said. “I am flat broke.”

The car is currently at a family member’s house in Carlow and the woman hopes to get a mechanic to look at it next week.

The mum-of-three said that she felt like kicking herself now, but at the time had no other option but to get a car quickly.

“I am sick the last few days,” she said. “I have learned my lesson.”

The car dealer was unavailable for comment.