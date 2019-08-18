Jobs boost for Bagenalstown if development goes ahead

BAGENALSTOWN could see a boost of 150 jobs if a proposed industrial development goes ahead.

A planning proposal for four industrial units at Bagenalstown Industrial Park was submitted to Carlow planners last week.

Architectural and engineering consultants Fir Tree Developments of Garryhill, Bagenalstown is behind the project.

“It’s all good news for Bagenalstown,” said Stephen Murphy, director of Milltown Development, which is affiliated to Fir Tree.

Occupants for two of the units have already been lined up, while Mr Murphy’s Milltown New Homes company will also occupy a property.

The company has gained national attention for its use of flat pack style dwellings, which could be a game-changer for housing provision.

“It’s flying at the moment; we are building an 80-bedroom hotel with this new concept. We are building 63 houses for the local authority in Carlow town,’’ he said. “We hope to hand over 12 by the end of the month. We are inundated with people looking for these houses, but we need to build a factory to do it.’’

Earlier this year, Fir Tree Developments was successful in developing another industrial unit at Bagenalstown Industrial Park. It now houses Jones Engineering and Mr Murphy said it could potentially, in time, employ 150.

Mr Murphy said that the new proposal could additionally see the creation of 150 jobs in Bagenalstown.

The four units would provide a total of 23,000sq metres of industrial space.

Planning is due to be decided by 26 September.