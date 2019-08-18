Sinn Féin call on Minister to answer ‘serious questions’ about Public Services Card controversy

Sinn Féin is calling on the Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty to speak out on the Public Services Card controversy.

Ms Doherty has come under fire after the Data Protection Commission found the card is in breach of data protection laws.

It says any data illegally held by the State on more than 3.2 million cardholders has to be destroyed.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, John Brady, is calling on Minister Doherty to give some answers:

Mr Brady said: “It’s imperative that the Minister breaks her silence and that she gives her commitment to implement in full the findings of the report and answers to serious questions as to who gave the go-ahead given the level of concerns being highlighted since 2011 for the expansion of the use of the Public Service Card.”