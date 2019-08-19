  • Home >
  Man, 70s, who was assaulted in Dublin in critical but stable condition

Man, 70s, who was assaulted in Dublin in critical but stable condition

Monday, August 19, 2019

A man who was assaulted in Dublin over the weekend is still in a critical condition in hospital.

The local man in his 70s was attacked near the Courtney Place flats in Ballybough in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He suffered head and spinal injuries in the serious assault and was brought to the Mater Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition this morning.

On Saturday afternoon, a man in his 50s was arrested and was being held at Mountjoy Garda Station.

He was released without charge last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station.

