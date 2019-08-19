  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Taoiseach and Boris Johnson to meet in September; UK PM says backstop will need to be removed

Taoiseach and Boris Johnson to meet in September; UK PM says backstop will need to be removed

Monday, August 19, 2019

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone for almost an hour this evening.

The leaders shared perspectives on the Withdrawal Agreement, with Mr Johnson indicating it will not get through the House Commons.

Mr Johnson said the backstop would need to be removed and that an alternative solution is required.

The Taoiseach reiterated the EU27 position that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened.

Mr Varadkar also emphasised the importance of “the legally operable guarantee to ensure no hard border and continued free trade on the island of Ireland,” according to the Government Press Office.

Mr Johnson made it clear that the Common Travel Area would not be effected by the ending of freedom of movement after Brexit.

Both the Taoiseach and Mr Johnson reiterated their desire to see the Northern Ireland political institutions reinstated urgently and agreed to work closely to this end.

Both leaders condemned the bombing in Fermanagh earlier this morning.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson agreed to meet in Dublin in early September.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two children hospitalised in collision with car in Tipperary

Monday, 19/08/19 - 8:40pm

Cork to receive biggest investment of €290m under National Broadband Plan

Monday, 19/08/19 - 4:30pm

Irish Water warns of potential odours as maintenance of Ringsend treatment plants gets underway

Monday, 19/08/19 - 1:30pm