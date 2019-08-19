Two children hospitalised in collision with car in Tipperary

Two children have been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Tipperary.

RTE reports that the two children were on a bicycle at the time of the incident and both are believed to be under the age of 12.

One child was reportedly taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin while the other was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Gardaí said they are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision on the Thurles to Moyne Rd, Co. Tipperary this evening.

Gardaí added that the road is currently closed with local diversions in place and that no further information is available at present.