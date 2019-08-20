Football club’s fun day was a resounding success

LOCAL soccer club St Patrick’s Boys held its first annual family fun day and mini-World Cup for juvenile teams recently and it was a resounding success.

“We had about 70 kids taking part in the World Cup from our own club and from Hanover, New Oak and Killeshin and they all got medals at the end,” said Aoife O’Neill from the club.

Other attractions included inflatables and novelty games as well as the ever-popular barbecue and an ice-cream van.

Special guests were the Carlow First Responders, who performed demonstrations in CPR and how to use the club’s defibrillator.

“It went really well; we had a good turnaround of people coming in through the gates,” said Aoife.

“A lot of our adults teams, players and coaches and under-16s came down to help out and referee some of the mini-games. We’re going to make it an annual thing and have it in June just after the season ends, so that more of our own players and coaches can take part.”

The club is currently in the process of securing a grant to help redevelop the astroturf pitches and install a walkway, which Aoife says will benefit the whole community and not just club members.

To receive the grant, the club must first raise funds.

Aoife continues: “We’re hoping to take out the five-a-side pitches we have and install a full-length astroturf pitch. If anyone is interested in donating, just go to the link on our website or on our Facebook or Twitter pages and they can donate however much they like. We’re hoping to have it ready in the next couple of seasons.”

On the pitch, the club is gearing up for the new season and with new managers in place, hopes are high that they can kick on.

“We have new managers for both the A and B teams this year and we’re hoping to push on,” said Aoife.

“They had a good season last season. John McGrath played with the B team last year and is taking over there. Brendan Kelly would have been involved with the juveniles and was at Castle Villa and has worked with Pat Costigan (joint manager) there, so hopefully we’ll do well.”