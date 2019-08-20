Loving their .ie domains

CARLOW’S love of the .ie domain shows no sign of abating as local individuals, groups and companies registered over 400 sites in the first half of the year.

Carlow registered 427 new .ie domains, according to the latest edition of the .ie Domain Profile Report, published today by IE Domain Registry.

Its CEO David Curtin said the domain remained the “gold standard” in Carlow and Ireland.

It is an extremely popular way for Irish businesses to demonstrate their authenticity and trustworthiness to local and international customers.

More than 80% of all .ie domains are registered by companies and the self-employed.

Domains are big business with some .ie domains on sale for more than €50,000, including baby.ie, sunhotels.ie, billionaire.ie and blockchain.ie.