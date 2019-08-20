National broadband network should remain in public ownership, Oireachtas Committee recommends

An Oireachtas Committee has called for the National Broadband Plan to remain in public ownership.

A review carried out by the Communications Committee concluded the existing plan is based on a flawed tendering process and ignored viable alternative options.

Committee member and Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley says motions passed at the committee today found the State is actually carrying almost all of the risk of the project.

The State is investing €3bn, while the private operator is investing €220m.

Members also voted to re-open negotiations with the ESB in relation to the project.