Netwatch CEO David Walsh to step down

David Walsh, one of the two founders of Netwatch, is to step down as chief executive officer of the company at the end of the year. Walsh, who co-founded Netwatch 17 years ago alongside his friend Niall Kelly, will move to the board of directors as a founder and major shareholder and says he will focus his time on the future strategy and expansion of the international group. Walsh made the announcement at an emotional meeting with staff at the company’s Carlow headquarters .

Commenting on his decision, David Walsh said: “The past 17 years have been a period of constant expansion for the company, growing from three employees and a single customer in January 2003 to 550 staff servicing 250,000 customers today. The US market offers the biggest opportunities for Netwatch in the next phase of our evolution, and it has become very clear to me that for this business to take advantage of these opportunities we need a US-based CEO. I hope to have new CEO in place over the next few months to facilitate a smooth transition.

“Carlow is at the heart of our business, and that is not going to change. We have invested heavily in Carlow, building a state-of-the-art communications hub and our R&D remains located here. I am extremely proud of all we have achieved since our establishment.”