Record numbers enjoy tenth annual vintage car run in Baltinglass

WEST Wicklow Classic and Vintage Vehicle Club held its tenth annual Baltinglass Classic Run on Sunday 11 August.

The day got off to a wet start, but despite the unpleasant weather, classic cars and motorcycles slowly gathered in the centre of town and a trickle soon became a flood.

For the first time there was an entry from England and two women from Wales arrived just in time, despite a cancelled ferry.

When the road run got underway there wasn’t a free parking space in Baltinglass, with attendances up on last year’s record numbers.

The trip took participants on a 55-mile route through west and south Wicklow before returning via a scenic route to Baltinglass for dinner and the prize-giving.

Club chairperson Ned Kinsella said: “The club would like to thank all who took part in the run and helped make it the biggest and best yet; to our sponsors, the marshals, our registration team and everyone who helped out.

“Thanks also to Germaine’s, who catered for such a large crowd with their usual efficiency, and to the people of Baltinglass, who put up with us taking over the streets.”

Prize-winner of the Best Club Member’s car was Alan Pearson from Tinahely for his beautifully restored Toyota Corolla.

A special award to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mini went to Colm Burke from Dublin, who has owned it from new and even has the cheque he used to pay for it.

Best classic car over 30 years’ old went to Tomás MacKenna for his 1971 Citroën DS Super. Car of the show went to Justin G Reynolds from Dublin for his Opel Monza.

The club also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Ford Capri with prizes in three categories. Best Capri overall was a 1980 MK3 S owned by Frank Byrne from Athy, while best modified Capri was won by Martin Quigley from Wexford for his 1976 motor. The award for the most original Capri went to Bobby Jacob from Carlow for his beautiful MK1 model.

Japanese cars were a special feature of this year’s show and the best Japanese car overall went to John Plant from Baltinglass.

The award for furthest travelled participant went to George Best, who came from Chester in England, while a special award was presented to Nicole Robinson and Helen Wilson from Carmarthanshire in Wales, who endured cancelled ferries, sleeping in the car and an overnight trip to get to Baltinglass on time.