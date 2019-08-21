515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The number of patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals has risen again.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch figures show that 515 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The figures show 369 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 146 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 76
  • Cork University Hospital – 49
  • University Hospital Galway – 34

    • On Monday the total number of patients waiting for beds was 484 and the number rose to 503 on Tuesday.

    University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital were the worst hit hospitals on both days.

    Today’s figure for University Hospital Limerick is up from 67, however the figure for CUH is down from 62.

