Creedon considers Muinebheag question

IT’S a question that every Carlovian has pondered: Bagenalstown or Muinebheag?

The town itself and the story behind its dual name comes under the spotlight in an RTÉ show this Sunday.

Creedon’s Atlas sees presenter John Creedon pay a visit to the Co Carlow town as he looks at interesting place names around the country, how areas got their names and the colourful stories that surround them. The show will be broadcast this Sunday, 25 August, at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.

The name Bagenalstown dates back to the 18th century, when Lord Walter Bagenal founded the town in the townland of Moneybeg. In 1921, the Free State government changed the name to Muinebheag. However, a dual name syndrome has existed ever since, which has prompted head-scratching, countless dinner-table debates and well-meaning but ultimately unsuccessful attempts to settle the question.

A plebiscite among ratepayers was held in 1975 to change the name to Bagenalstown, but it didn’t carry enough votes. The total number of votes cast was 329, of which 252 favoured change. However, votes in favour were less than the four-sevenths required for change, resulting in the proposal being defeated.

Creedon visited the newly-formed Gaels GAA Club, which carries both monikers in its official name, CLG Muinebheag Bagenalstown Gaels.

Creedon’s Atlas producer Rory Cobbe added that the programme held a rough poll in Bagenalstown, with a majority of young people plumping for the Muinebheag title. In the episode, Creedon drops by Bagenalstown Cricket Club which, at 176 years’ old, is thought to be the oldest regional cricket club in Ireland. It has proudly never changed its name.

Speaking during his visit to Bagenalstown in July, the broadcaster explained his motivation for the show. “I got asked what kind of show I wanted to do and I decided I wanted to do a show around the place names of Ireland and where they came from and what they can tell us,” the presenter told The Nationalist.

“There’s information in the place names. You can’t say Bagenalstown without wondering who was Bagenal and who were the Bagenals. Obviously, Bagenalstown and Muinebheag was an obvious one, because it’s a town with two names, so that’s why we came here.”