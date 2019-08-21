Garda appeal over missing Wicklow teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenager who is missing from the Avoca area of Co. Wicklow since yesterday.

Chloe Fitzgerald, who is 15 years old, is described as being 157cm, of small build, with blue eyes, and very dark brown-to-black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a red coat, black and white zebra tracksuit bottoms, and white runners.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin area, however, it is believed that she may have travelled to Portlaoise.

Anyone who has any information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-32304.