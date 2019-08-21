  • Home >
  Gardaí renew appeal over missing Offaly woman last seen in Clare

Gardaí renew appeal over missing Offaly woman last seen in Clare

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co Offaly.

Pauline Walsh, 54, has been missing from Tullamore since she left her home on Tuesday, August 6.

She was sighted in Co. Clare where her car was located.

Pauline is described as being 5’7″ and of a medium build with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket with a blue fleece underneath, dark trousers and black runners with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

