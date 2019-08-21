Has Borris Horse Fair had its day?

THE Borris Horse Fair is an historic event, but its 2019 edition was not a vintage occasion.

That was the local view following last Thursday’s event. A trend of declining numbers and a lack of interest continued this year, according to local councillor Willie Quinn. The fair, he described, was “very, very quiet”.

“We were doing the car park at the bottom of the town and walking up there was a very small attendance, to be honest,” he said. “There weren’t too many from the local community.”

Local groups tend to man the car parks during the fair. Typically, it would raise around €1,500. This year, the sum was around €500.

Cllr Quinn believes the horse fair had lost its lure to many in the Travelling community as well.

“You notice it even with the horses. There was a big slackness in the numbers. Normally, the green would be full. This year, there were only 20 to 25 horses.”

Centra in Borris, normally open during the fair, was closed this year. There was one pub open in the town on Thursday.”

The Labour councillor reckons the event’s long-term prospects are ominous.

“I think in five years it will be gone, if it’s not gone before that,” he said. “Turnout is down 50% in the last two years, handily. There were years you couldn’t walk up the street.”

Interestingly, cllr Quinn said the majority of people in Borris would not be sad to see the event go by the wayside. The road closures in place disrupted many, he said.

“People would be delighted to see it gone,” he said. “The same atmosphere that was there down through the years is not there now.”

Cllr Quinn lauded the gardaí and the council for their efforts during the fair. The clean-up after the fair was completed before 8.30am on Friday.