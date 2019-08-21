Irish Rail condemns racial abuse on trains following complaints

Irish Rail is condemning complaints of serious racial abuse on its trains.

An anti-racism group claims that 90% of these incidents are not reported.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show Irish Rail has received ten written complaints of racial abuse of its trains over the past 18 months, including five since April.

Last month they received a complaint of an ‘absolutely shocking’ incident, in which a woman was very frightened after the abuse she received.

In June, it was claimed a drunk and disorderly passenger berated and racially abused a fellow passenger and his wife incessantly.

Near Drogheda, a man allegedly entered into a racist tirade, saying he hated ‘foreigners’ and ‘black people’.

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny condemned the behaviour.

“It’s shocking to even read these,” Mr Kenny said, “never mind how it must feel to people who are subjected to disgusting racial abuse.

“It has no place on our services. It has no place in our stations.”

Irish Rail notes the number of complaints is very low, but Shane O’Curry from the European Network Against Racism said the vast majority of incidents are not being reported.

Irish Rail urges customers who witness or are subject to racial abuse to ensure it is reported.