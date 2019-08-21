Modest Louise scores maximum points at Leo’s

LOUISE Colgan, a student at St Leo’s College, Carlow, literally couldn’t have done better in her leaving cert, having achieved a fantastic 625 points, the maximum available.

“I’m so delighted! I didn’t expect it at all after I did the exams. I wasn’t sure I’d get the points that I needed. To be honest, I was really lucky this year!” Louise said modestly.

Luck probably had very little to do with it, because Louise has a track record in reaching the maximum number of points in state exams. She and classmate Khawla Youssif also got 12 A1s in their junior cert three years ago.

But Louise is not only gifted academically, she’s also brilliant at sports and earlier this summer garnered the much-coveted Sportswoman of the Year award in St Leo’s.

She’s hoping to continue playing hockey when she moves to Dublin, where she’ll be studying in Trinity College. The course that she chose to do is a combined degree in business and law.

“I always wanted to study law, but I also wanted to do something along with it so that I could learn something else,” explained Louise.

She will be joining her older sister Clare (21), who’s studying business and economics in Trinity, while her older brother Donn (20) is studying agricultural science. Their younger siblings, Anna (17) and 15-year-old Edel are students at St Leo’s College. Louise’s parents are Ann and Donnacha, who are farmers in Rathvilly.

Louise paid tribute to the teachers in her alma mater, particularly principal Clare Ryan, for all the support she received from them over her years there.

“The school is fantastic and Ms Ryan is phenomenal in every aspect. She really gets the best out of everyone. You can’t get results like this without help from your teachers,” concluded Louise.