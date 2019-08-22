Barber Julian is a cut above the rest

A TULLOW barber has made the cut for a prestigious hairdressing award.

The Butcher Shop Barbers in the town’s Market Square has been nominated in the Barber of Year category for the Leinster finals of the Irish Hairdressing and Beauty awards.

The business is a one-man operation in the shape of 27-year-old Julian Strain from Graiguecullen. He prides himself on his work so he sees to each and every customer and it’s appointment only at the weekend due to the workload.

“People don’t have to wait then,” he said. “I’d prefer to keep the quality up, rather than go for quantity.”

Julian was uncertain why he had been shortlisted, but has his own way of doing things.

“I wash and cut everybody and use a cutthroat blade when finishing up; small things like that. It’s also the environment and how friendly the barber is,” he said.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect to be nominated. Regardless of whatever happens, it’s an honour to represent the area.”

Julian has been cutting hair since he was a kid. His mother Annie was a barber, while his aunt Cora Kinsella runs Coco Hairdressing. He cut his teeth in O’Hara Byrne on Tullow Street, Carlow. Julian said Mick Byrne had been a great mentor to him and many other barbers. The Butcher Shop Barbers had been open since 2017.

Irish barbering is going through a boom period in recent years and by Julian’s estimation Carlow town alone has around 17 barbers.

Times have certainly changed. Young men can sit into a barber’s chair with a hairstyle image on their phone to show what they want. Instagram and social media has given men greater inspiration and ideas for their hair. However, Julian believes the customer has remained the same: no-one has ever wanted a bad haircut.

“It’s always been that way. With social media and all that, it’s hyped up a bit. No-one has ever wanted a bad haircut,” he said. “If you go back 20 years, you didn’t want a bad haircut, but you might not have known what you wanted. With social media and the internet, it’s easier to explain what you want now.”

Julian said the bones of the business are still ordinary haircuts.

“It’s not about your flashy Instagram posts; it’s about your regular gent who comes in every three weeks for a haircut. That’s your bread and butter,” he said.

Julian questioned the quality of some barbers conducting business, but believes more barbers are a good thing for customers.

“A haircut is a very subjective thing. It’s very personal to people. That’s why there are so many different shops, and business-wise they are doing okay,” he said.

“It gives the customer more choice and in fairness that’s the best for the customer. It’s up to them what they like. All you can do is keep doing what you are doing.”

The hairdressing awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport this Sunday, 25 August.