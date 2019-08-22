Mindless vandals smash new homes

THE handover of badly-needed social housing to Carlow County Council has been delayed after homes were senselessly vandalised yesterday. Eight new homes at Carrigbrook on the Tullow Road were broken into and vandalised at 2am on Monday morning.

Piping was cut, windows were smashed and fencing was damaged by the vandals. Twelve of the 68 houses were just weeks away from being handed over to Carlow County Council by developer Milltown New Homes. It’s thought that around €20,000 worth of damage was caused to the three-bed semi-detached properties.

“The worst thing was they cut off pipes at the ground,” said Stephen Murphy, director of Milltown New Homes. “The stupid idiots then left the pipes behind them … you wouldn’t have minded but they would only have got €20 worth of copper.”

Mr Murphy said the vandalism is a setback to people who most need the houses – those on the council’s waiting list. “It’s frustrating. These houses are ready to be handed over very soon. This sort of thing is a setback for the people who want them.”

It’s understood the homes had not yet been allocated. Twelve houses were due to be handed over by the start of October as a turnkey development. It’s likely there will now be a delay of three weeks.

Having inspected the damage on Monday morning, senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “It’s unacceptable, it’s disgraceful. There is absolutely no need for this vandalism when people urgently need homes.”

Gardaí are investigating the matter and would welcome any information. A garda spokesperson described the damage of the newly-built homes as “a despicable act of vandalism” with no apparent motive.

A Carlow County Council spokesperson said the local authority condemned any incidence of vandalism and added that it was dismayed to see a delay in the handover.