Condron car sales scoop top award for online excellence

Thursday, August 22, 2019

CAR industry judges were sold on what a Carlow dealer was offering as it scooped a provincial award recently.

Condron Car Sales recently received an award for Best Online Marketing in Leinster. The company is among the first set of winners in the 2019 Car Dealership Awards, which are hosted by CarsIreland.ie and Ulster Bank’s Lombard to recognise and reward exceptional marketing.

Kieran Keavey of Ulster Banks Lombard subsidary presentes the Best Online Markerting award to Peter Condron (Condron Car Sales)

The independent used-car dealership scooped the prestigious Best Online Marketing award based on its strong online presence, user-friendly website and clever use of new technology, which helps to streamline the customer experience

By Michael Tracey
