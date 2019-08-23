Eco-friendly dam nabs all sorts of rubbish

WHAT do you get when you put two old football nets, 120 plastic water bottles and 27 beach balls together?

A very efficient way of catching litter and protecting a local river, that’s what!

A group of youngsters called ‘The Green Team’, who are members of Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS), came up with a brilliant idea to tackle littering in the River Burrin.

They used old football netting, plastic bottles and beach balls to make a floating barrier that catches litter that people have thrown into the river. The beauty of the floating dam means that fish and other marine life can continue their merry way without getting caught up in it, while the thoughtful youngsters even left space for local swans to navigate the watery thoroughfare.

The project was facilitated with the help of Jannette O’Brien, the acting environmental officer from Carlow County Council, and involved the litter dam being launched into the river at the upper bridge on Kennedy Avenue.

Tadgh Twohig, a youth support worker with CRYS, told Around Carlow Town that the young environmental warriors don the waders on a weekly basis and remove the rubbish.

Sixty-nine drinks cans, 32 plastic bottles, seven tablets of medication, 12 glass bottles and 103 miscellaneous plastics and pieces were all caught by the floating net in the month of July.

“You name it, it’s coming down the River Burrin and heading towards the Barrow,” he remarked. “The bridge at the old Penneys site is one of the last stages before the Burrin hits the Barrow.”

The Green Team plans on leaving the floatation device in the river for the rest of the summer at least, before they return to school. They were formed last October, when a group of like-minded young people attended an Eco-UNESCO course in raising environmental awareness. They now plan to make some sort of artistic installation using the River Burrin rubbish to be used as a statement against littering.