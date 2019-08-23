Pedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in Dublin

Latest: A man in his 50s has died following a road collision between a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Dublin today.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.45am this morning on the Malahide Road between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary for a full post-mortem examination.

The other man who was traveling on the motorbike was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

The road remains closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination and traffic is being diverted via the Kilmore Road and Ardlea Road.

Gardaí in Coolock are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly looking to speak with motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Earlier: Emergency services responding to ‘serious’ collision in Dublin

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred after 9am this morning on the Malahide Road near the Artane Roundabout.

It is understood a pedestrian was injured in the collision.

The Malahide Road is closed on the Donnycarney side of the roundabout while gardaí attend the scene.

Traffic is being diverted via the Kilmore Road and Ardlea Road and there are tailbacks on approach from the city side in particular.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Malahide Road, no details are available at this stage.”