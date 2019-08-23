Irish man dies after incident in New York

Friday, August 23, 2019

Ciaran O’Boyle, Longford, who died in a fall in New York

An Irishman has died in New York after suffering a fall from an “elevated height”.

Ciaran O’Boyle, from Longford, was found unconscious in the Gates Avenue area of the city before being later pronounced dead at the Woodhull Hospital after emergency services responded to a 911 around 11.40pm US time, the NYPD confirmed.

“Upon arrival officers observed a 22-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” an NYPD spokesperson confirmed.

“The male had to trauma to his body consistent with falling from an elevated height.”

“The investigation does not appear to criminal and remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it’s aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Available Places’ scheme for students who didn’t accept CAO offer today opened

Friday, 23/08/19 - 10:00pm

Almost €80,000 in cash seized by Revenue at Dublin Port

Friday, 23/08/19 - 4:30pm

Ireland to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

Friday, 23/08/19 - 1:40pm