Irish man dies after incident in New York

Ciaran O’Boyle, Longford, who died in a fall in New York

An Irishman has died in New York after suffering a fall from an “elevated height”.

Ciaran O’Boyle, from Longford, was found unconscious in the Gates Avenue area of the city before being later pronounced dead at the Woodhull Hospital after emergency services responded to a 911 around 11.40pm US time, the NYPD confirmed.

“Upon arrival officers observed a 22-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” an NYPD spokesperson confirmed.

“The male had to trauma to his body consistent with falling from an elevated height.”

“The investigation does not appear to criminal and remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it’s aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.