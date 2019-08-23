Ploughman Eamonn defends world title in USA

CARLOW ploughing legend Eamonn Treacy was given a fine send-off as he bids for world championship success in the USA.

The Carlow ploughman jetted off to Minnesota on Friday, where he will defend his title at the World Ploughing Championships on Friday and Saturday 30-31 August.

Speaking on his way to Dublin airport, Eamonn said: “We are going out now to prepare, to get used to the site and the conditions. There is a practice ground for us. It’s about getting used to different conditions. You are out in foreign lands, as they say!”

Eamonn has never ploughed in the USA before but has competed in Canada. He hopes that experience will be of some benefit.

“The ground is not too bad. It will not be too far off the mark from what you’d be used to at home. Moisture-wise, it would be very good,” he said. “When we have gone to the world championship in parts of Europe, you would be getting used to the dry conditions.”

This is Eamonn’s tenth world championship and his enthusiasm to compete has not waned. “Like any sport, you have to have the passion to success. If that was not there, you wouldn’t be here. You need the will to succeed.”

Countless hours have gone into Eamonn’s preparation, between customising his plough and tweaking his set-up. “You’ll always have fellas biting at your heels!” he said. “If you stay still, you are going backwards.”

On Thursday evening, Eamonn and his team-mate John Whelan from Wexford were given a fine send-off at Mount Wolseley in Tullow by members of the National Ploughing Association, including people from the Carlow and Wexford branches.

The event was attended by the National Ploughing Association president Denis Keohane and cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council John Pender.

Eamonn said he was honoured to receive the support.

“We get great support every year out at the world ploughing,” he said. “A lot spend money to come out and follow us. It’s nice to achieve the results when they do come out. We do appreciate the support.”

Eamonn is also excited about next month’s ploughing championships in Carlow.

“It’s a lot of work for the local organisation, but it’s work we enjoy doing and we are delighted to have the championships back,” he said.

He was almost mindful that he faces stiff competition if he wishes to retain his national title. “It’s going to be a lot of pressure being on home ground. The competition in Ireland would be as tough anything we’d face in America, if not better.”

On the national ploughing front, a child safety initiative will be implemented at the mammoth event, which runs between 17-19 September. The ‘Ploughing and FBD: Keeping You Safe’ child safety wristband initiative will see over 40,000 white wristbands handed out at all of the event entrances. It will allow for a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amid the large gathering. It’s the second year of the initiative and NPA managing director Anna May McHugh, FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon and local children launched the enterprise last week.