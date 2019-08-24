Carlow aid workers highlight ongoing refugee crisis in Calais

TWO Carlow women, friends since their school days in St Leo’s College, Carlow, are just back from a trip to Calais.

But rather than lounging around on the beautiful beach soaking up the French sunshine, Joanne Seery and Grainne O’Boyle have been helping hundreds of people who are stranded in the busy port.

They’re the people, mostly men and boys, who’ve fled from their countries to avoid poverty, deprivation, war, torture and corruption. Having escaped from their countries, they’re now stranded in France, most of them desperate to get to Britain. Up to 2016, refugees would have lived in the Calais “jungle”, a makeshift city that was eventually bulldozed by the French to get rid of their unwanted guests.

Now, the refugees live in disused supermarkets, on illegal encampments and on the side of roads. The charity Care4Calais is run by volunteers, who try to supply them with food, clothing and support, especially through teaching, art and music.

Joanne, who works in data analytics and Grainne, who’s a teacher, have been going to Calais since 2016 to work with the charity.

“We both wanted to do some volunteering work and were shocked by the images in the media of the refugee crisis, particularly the photo of the little Syrian boy who was lying on the beach,” said Joanne. “It’s still a massive crisis and it’s happening on our doorstep.”

“These people are being treated like rats,” added Grainne. “These people had ordinary lives and now they’re reduced to living on the margins and being treated so badly by the French government.

“The police use tear gas to keep them down. The refugees do cause trouble – anyone who’s in Calais wants to get into Britain – and they do cause mayhem. The police will go to where they’re sleeping, whether it’s the woods or the side of the road, and pepper spray their clothing and blankets so they can’t sleep,” said Grainne.

Most of the refugees in Calais are boys and men, while women and children tend to go to Dunkirk. They come from countries such as Kurdistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan as well as other African states. With religious and cultural differences between them, tension is high among the ethnic groups. Add to that, the hunger, poverty and desperation, it’s a seething pot ready to boil over at any time.

“There’s a pecking order with the Eritreans at the bottom of the list,” explains Grainne.

When the volunteers with Care4Calais are handing out their care packages, which contain toiletries and other essentials, all of the parcels have to be similar to ensure the refugees won’t fight over them or get jealous of another ethnic group.

“People are tense anyway and because of all the ethnic groups and religious differences, they all have to be treated the same,” continues Grainne.

The two Carlow friends describe how it’s entirely possible to walk down a street in Calais where families are enjoying their summer holidays and making the most of the beach and then to turn a corner and walk into a disused supermarket with hundreds of people living in it.

“You turn a corner and you’re suddenly in hell,” says Grainne. “There’s no plan for these people and it’s not in the remit of a charity like Care4Calais to do that. This is a government issue. Care4Calais is trying to make things better for them. There’s a perception that these people want to go to the UK to live off the government. If they had an alternative, they wouldn’t be there.”

Neither Medicins Sans Frontier nor the Red Cross have a presence in Calais because they are not official refugee camps. Grainne and Joanne also point out that Care4Calais aren’t always welcome and can attract negative comments because they’re helping illegal aliens. The two women see beyond the politics and see people who are in need in a place where, in Grainne’s words, “human life is so cheap”.

“It’s expendable,” Joanne adds, and Grainne quickly agrees.

The duo point out that the men’s needs are basic, with something as simple as clean socks or underwear being essential, while blankets, unlocked phones and clothing of all sorts are also required. The charity needs good, hard cash, too, so the organisers can actually buy food to make hundreds of meals daily.

Grainne and Joanne organise clothing collections every year. One year, they had to bring their supplies with them on the Eurostar train, which was “a nightmare”, but Joanne’s father Oliver stepped in and offered the use of a warehouse in Tinryland. Joanne is from the well-known Seery family, who are famous for their Seerys Cakes company.

They are accepting men’s clothing for the next week at Seerys Cakes, Barrowside Industrial Park, Graiguecullen, while cash donations may be paid directly by logging onto the Care4Calais website.

Though the two friends are just back from Calais, they’re already considering their next trip. They can get disheartened by the monumental task of helping so many desperate people, but they try to remember a motto someone once told them: “Someone can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”

“They’re depending on the kindness of strangers,” concludes Joanne.