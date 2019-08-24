Country ’n’ Irish fans throng Mt Wolseley for Sudan benefit gig

THE hits kept coming and the feet kept tapping as the annual musical celebration in aid of the poor in Sudan took place in Tullow recently.

Around 500 people packed Mount Wolseley Hotel for a night of country music, an annual event organised by local man Simon Ronan.

Teresa and the Stars, Catherine and the Images, Mary D’Arcy, Country Flavour, Tadhg Ronan and Ollie O’Neill all entertained on the night.

“It was an absolute success,” said Simon. “We get wonderful support, people from Wicklow and Wexford coming. We even had 25 people from England who came over this year, a family who come over especially for it.”

Simon thanked the team at Mount Wolseley for their support of the event, particularly Breda Flynn.

Simon has been organising fundraisers for 50 years. He has previously raised cash for causes such as polio, when Fr Seamus Whitney got him involved in the Kiltegan Fathers’ charity work. The concerts for Sudan have been taking place for more than 20 years.

The money goes to school-goers in Sudan, ensuring they have food.

“At this stage, I am 83 and I’m doing these concerts for 50 years. I love doing it,” he said. “It’s the same show every year. People know what to expect.”

On 28 September at 9.30pm, Simon will organise another event in Avoca, Co Wicklow.