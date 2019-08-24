Historian Shay seeks local information for book on Irish revolution

INFORMATION relating to Carlow in the revolutionary years is being sought for a first-of-its-kind book.

Historian Dr Shay Kinsella from Milford is on the hunt for information, documents, letters and photographs from 1912 to 1923, particularly if they’ve never been published. The book aims to give a fact-based and clear-eyed account of what happened in those turbulent years. It will be published by Four Courts Press as part of its ***Irish revolution 1912 to 23*** series.

“I think there is a real hunger for a book like this,” said Dr Kinsella. “It’s a book I’d like to read. I remember going to school in the CBS and studying this part of history and wondering what happened in Carlow. At that time, it just wasn’t available.”

Dr Kinsella’s grandfather Michael was a lieutenant in the Carlow brigade of the IRA, giving added motivation to the writer to document the era.

The book will contextualise events, including the labour movement in Carlow, socio-economic conditions, land ownership and Home Rule. It will cover the significant episodes of the era, including the horrific ambush at Ballymurphy in April 1921, when a flying column was surprised while training by British forces from Carlow barracks.

One volunteer, Michael Faye, was shot dead, while three others – two farmers and a person pumping water in a farmyard – were also killed by gunfire.

The leader of the British forces in the ambush, Lieutenant John Grundy, would receive an award for his actions on the following day and shortly afterwards was presented with an MBE from the king.

“It’ll be the first attempt at a comprehensive history of Carlow during that period,” said Dr Kinsella. “The urban myth is that Carlow was quiet and that nothing really happened. There wouldn’t be a book’s worth of material … I think it deserves its own volume. There is sufficient material and sufficient story to merit it.”

For several years, Dr Kinsella has been researching at military and national archives in Ireland the UK, while local historian Michael Purcell has also been a great source of information.

Documents and materials from all sides, nationalist and unionist, Protestant and Catholics, are sought. Dr Kinsella is keen to stress that the documents and materials would be treated with respect and would be returned.

“It would be great to get as many insights as I can,” he said.

Through his research, a cast of intriguing characters emerge on both sides of the conflict. One such figure is Andy O’Neill from Myshall. He served in the Dublin Metropolitan Police in 1914. He gained national prominence when he refused to obey orders to fire on the Howth gun-runners. The accomplished boxer was fired, but was eventually reinstated after a public outcry.

He joined the IRA during the War of Independence and became a very active volunteer in Myshall area. He was involved in the takeover of Myshall House, where he set up an IRA camp.

On the other side of the political divide you have compelling figures like auxiliary solider Douglas Calderwood, who arrived in Carlow in July 1921. Dr Kinsella said documents detail him to be a fearless solider who was determined to hunt down the IRA. There are accounts of a uniformed Calderwood taking risks and heading out on his own to gather intelligence on an IRA training camp in Duckett’s Grove.

It’s generally the view of historians that the Carlow IRA was seen as a disappointment by headquarters and the county could not be described as a hotbed of revolution. Dr Kinsella said his goal would be to determine why this was the case.

He had thoughts that a combination of factors – the presence of a barracks, the proximity of military forces at the Curragh and Dublin, along with the prominence of Anglo-Irish estates – all played their part.

He suggested that much of the public in Carlow “didn’t want to bite the hand that fed it in a lot of ways, so there was an ingrown, if not respect, deference to the big houses and the landlords at the time. People were afraid to mess with that and lose their jobs”.

He noted that many of the prominent IRA men during the War of Independence and Civil War were not originally from Carlow.

Eamon Malone, OC (officer commanding) of the Carlow brigade, was from Kildare. And next in command was Thomas O’Connell, who was from Edenderry.

“It seemed that GHQ (general headquarters) in Dublin had to send people to Carlow to fire things up.”

Leading the Free State forces in 1922 was Listowel man Liam Stack.

To get in contact with Dr Kinsella, email shaycarlow@yahoo.ie or contact 087 9851288.