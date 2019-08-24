Irish Cancer Society is seeking volunteer drivers

CARLOW people are being urged to sign up for the Irish Cancer Society’s volunteer driver service. The cancer charity has put out an urgent call for volunteers so that it can cope with increasing demands on the free transport facility. The service is available to cancer patients in Carlow who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment in surrounding public hospitals.

The society has seen a nationwide increase of almost one-third in the first few months of this year, with a massive increase of 189% in patient bookings in Carlow.

Bagenalstown man Pat Purcell has been a volunteer driver since the service first started ten years ago, taking people to appointments in Dublin.

“What I like about the service is when Mary, Jill or Joe are finished with their chemotherapy they are back in the comfort of their own home in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Pat, who is known locally for his roles in the Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, Bagenalstown Meals on Wheels and the Irish Wheelchair Association in Carlow, added: “It is an invaluable service for people who might not have someone to take them to appointments.”

Pat recalled first reading about the service a decade ago in a newspaper, when it was just a proposal. He previously had driving experience with the Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association. He thought it was such a brilliant idea that he attended one of the first meetings on Northumberland Road and has never looked back.

“It’s of huge importance to me. I’d leave everything aside for it,” he said.

Pat believes the role would suit someone patient and considerate. He has always found the drives to and from Dublin very rewarding.

“It’s time well invested,” he said. “There is chat and talk all the way to and from Dublin. I never had to turn the radio on for amusement!”

Gail Flinter, patient travel and financial support manager with the Irish Cancer Society, said: “We have seen a huge increase in patient referrals across the country, including the Carlow area. To cope with this demand, it is essential that we recruit more volunteers to transport patients to their chemotherapy appointments. We are particularly looking for drivers willing to drive patients to their treatments in our partner Dublin hospitals.

“We have a fantastic network of volunteer drivers around the country who receive ongoing training and support. I would appeal to anyone in the Carlow area who has at least three flexible weekdays a month to get in touch. You will become part of a remarkable team of volunteers, without whom this valuable service simply could not function.”

If you would like to become a volunteer or if you are a patient who would like more information, please contact Gail (tel: 01 2310566) or Laura (tel: 01 2310594) on the volunteer driver service team.