Shop closed after live cockroaches found

LIVE cockroaches were observed in a storage area of a Carlow shop, which was ordered to be closed with immediate effect. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) ordered the closure of Needs Asian Grocery on the Staplestown Road, as it deemed “there is or is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health”.

The business was closed due to a number of issues, including its pest control. A food safety inspector had observed live cockroaches in a storage area underneath a cold display unit.

The wash-hand basin in the store’s butchery counter also had no hot and cold running water and was used to store equipment at the time of inspection. Waste had also gathered outside the rear door to the premise, including food containers, disused materials from the shop, a baby seat and pallets.

Numerous non-compliances were noted in relation to cleaning and sanitation. There was no evidence of routine cleaning taking place. Shelving in the store’s cold room was stained and meat waste was noted on a shelf used to store containers of herbs.

The FSAI said the butcher and other food workers present had not undertaken food hygiene training for their work. The inspector said there was evidence that staff were not carrying out their work in a safe matter, including placing raw meat in a refrigerated display unit that was not switched on and operating at 21 degrees.

The premises was one of eight closure orders issued nationally in July.

Some of the reasons for these other enforcement orders in July include temperature and cleaning records being filled out in advance with non-factual details; evidence of a fly infestation in a kitchen; a bag of frozen breaded chicken thawing at room temperature; and a bird observed flying out of a kitchen through the back door.

FSAI chief executive Pamela Byrne criticised those businesses that are failing to keep accurate records, as well as failing to train staff adequately in food safety procedures.

“It is completely unacceptable that workers in some food businesses are unable to demonstrate adequate food hygiene knowledge and skills. Some food businesses are failing to provide high food safety standards in their premises and among their staff. These failures have the potential to cause a serious risk to consumer health, which has been identified in this month’s enforcements. Food businesses must act responsibly to prevent these serious breaches of food legislation.”