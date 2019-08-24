Tullow Tank makes guest appearance special sports camp

CARLOW kids took part in a varied slate of sports and activities in IT Carlow capped off with a visit from Tullow’s own Seán O’Brien.

County Carlow Local Sports Partnership organised the four-day inclusive sports camp at IT Carlow at the start of August.

This camp was for children and teenagers aged between six and 18 with additional needs and their siblings. A total of 45 participated and they took part in Tae Kwon Do, pound fitness, athletics, GAA, football, rugby, yoga, orienteering and pickleball, and on the last day even had giant inflatables from Scats!

A highlight for many was a visit from Seán O’Brien, who showed some rugby skills to the groups and then presented everyone with a medal and a goodie bag.

This activity took place a week after Carlow’s first inclusive cul camp, which was held at Netwatch Cullen Park in conjunction with Carlow GAA.

Teresa O’Meara from the local sports partnership said: “Both camps were very successful. It was all about being inclusive and giving children and teenagers of different abilities the opportunity to try different sports. All sports can be adapted so everyone can take part. Feedback from parents and participants has been great and hopefully more clubs will look at how they can be inclusive.”

Before the summer holidays are over, an inclusive ‘Water Sports for Teenagers’ camp with Pure Adventure takes place at Graiguecullen Park and a ‘Learn To Cycle’ camp for those ages five to seven years. It is suitable for children with and without additional needs and will be held between 21-23 August at Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown. For more information on inclusive sports, please contact Teresa at tomeara@carlowcoco.ie.