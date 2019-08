File image

A solo sailor has been rescued from the coast of Dublin.

His 34-foot yacht unexpectedly dismasted while he was sailing near Dalkey Island.

The incident occurred at around a 2.15pm this afternoon.

The Dún Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat was sent to the scene after the skipper was able to call the Coastguard as he had a backup radio.

The volunteer crew checked he was safe and uninjured and he and his yacht were then towed back to Dún Laoghaire.