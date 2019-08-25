Lucky Lotto player scoops €250,000 in Saturday night’s draw

A lucky Lotto player is €250,000 richer after scooping last night’s Plus 2 draw.

The winning ticket was sold in the An Post Post Office in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The numbers drawn were15, 17, 24, 30, 31, 42 and the bonus number was 46.

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €2m but over 90,000 players won prizes.

There was also no winner of the Plus 1 draw worth €500,000.

It follows a fortunate week for Irish players

Someone in Co Kildare woke up €500,000 richer yesterday morning after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Friday night’s draw.

Online players in Co Kildare are being urged to check their accounts to see if they hold the winning ticket.

The news comes after the Co Wicklow shop that sold Wednesday’s winning €11.2m Lotto jackpot ticket was this week.

Celebrations were underway at the Spar Service Station in Enniskerry after it was confirmed that they sold the lucky ticket for the €11,255,280 jackpot prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “In a week where the biggest Lotto jackpot in more than two years was won (€11.2 million) by a ticketholder who purchased their ticket in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, it is fantastic to see more major wins for National Lottery participants across the country.

“We are advising all our Lotto players in Waterford and Dublin to check their Lotto tickets and if you do happen to be one of those three lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep these valuable pieces of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.