A man has died in a farming accident in Co Limerick.

The man, who was in his 40s, was seriously hurt after a wall collapsed during construction works at the property in Abbeyfeale.

Emergency services attended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An examination of the scene has been carried out and the Health and Safety Authority has been informed.

It is understood the man was a full-time farmer lived with his elderly mother on the property.