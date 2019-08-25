  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 70s, dies after single-vehicle road collision in west Cork

Man, 70s, dies after single-vehicle road collision in west Cork

Sunday, August 25, 2019

An elderly man has died following an incident in west Cork yesterday evening.

The man in his 70s was involved in a single-vehicle road collision on Main Street in Skibbereen shortly after 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the man suffered a heart attack while driving.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and the road was closed for a short period of time.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

It follows a number of road collisions around the country this weekend.

Three people were injured in a three-car collision which occurred in North County Dublin yesterday.

They were brought to hospital after the incident in Baldoyle at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Elsewhere, five young men were injured in a road collision in west Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The five friends were traveling in a car which struck a wall on the Meenamaragh Road at Upper Loughanure just after midnight.

None of their injuries are life-threatening and a full investigation into the cause of the single-vehicle crash has been launched by gardaí.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man, 40s, dies in farming accident in Co Limerick

Sunday, 25/08/19 - 2:20pm

Irish man among the injured after horror lightning strike at US golf event

Sunday, 25/08/19 - 1:25pm

Co-living residents won’t have rights under tenancy laws, says developer

Sunday, 25/08/19 - 1:05pm