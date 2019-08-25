Two men charged with murder of Malcolm McKeown

Sunday, August 25, 2019

Two men have been charged with the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

Mr McKeown, 54, was found dead in his car at a petrol station in Waringstown, Co Down, on Monday evening.

Police said he had been shot.

Detectives arrested two men, aged 24 and 25, yesterday morning.

The arrests came on the same day that Mr McKeown was laid to rest following a funeral at Emmanuel Church in Lurgan.

Today, a PSNI spokesman said two men, aged 24 and 25, had been charged with the murder of Mr McKeown.

They are set to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man, 40s, dies in farming accident in Co Limerick

Sunday, 25/08/19 - 2:20pm

Irish man among the injured after horror lightning strike at US golf event

Sunday, 25/08/19 - 1:25pm

Co-living residents won’t have rights under tenancy laws, says developer

Sunday, 25/08/19 - 1:05pm