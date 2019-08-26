Beef Plan Movement rejects deal saying it doesn’t go far enough

The Beef Plan Movement has rejected the deal hammered out between farmers and industry representatives.

It says it does not go far enough to deal with real pricing control measures that factories and retailers put on farmers.

The agreement reached last week had dealt with some key issues, however, farmers had expressed their disappointment that pricing was not addressed.

Protests are set to take place today at some meat plants in relation to the issue.

The Beef Plan Movement is not endorsing those demonstrations.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) says it is disappointed that the protests have resumed at a number of beef processing plants since yesterday afternoon.

Industry representatives says price was not and could not be discussed during these talks.

In a statement, MII says price is determined by conditions in the market which is extremely challenging.