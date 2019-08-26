Ian Bailey passed breathalyser test at garda station after arrest, after failing roadside test

Ian Bailey has said he passed an electronic breathalyser test after he was brought to Bantry garda station on Sunday night, having earlier failed a roadside test at a Garda checkpoint.

The former journalist told the Irish Examiner that he was stopped at a garda checkpoint in on the west side of Schull in Co Cork Cork on Sunday evening and failed a roadside breathalyser test.

He was then taken to the station where he passed an electronic test.

In a statement, he said: “I can confirm on Sunday evening last, I was stopped by a Garda Checkpoint on the West Side of Schull. I failed a roadside breathalyser test and was taken to Bantry Garda Station where I passed the electronic test.

“The treatment by Gardai to me was courteous at all times.”

He had earlier given a similar statement to local radio station C103.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Sunday evening that an unnamed individual had been arrested on suspicion of a drink-driving offence. Today it emerged that Mr Bailey was later released without charge.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and it’s understood that samples taken at Bantry Garda Station will now be sent for analysis before a file is prepared and sent seeking direction as to any future prosecution.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Mr Bailey said he had passed the test in the garda station and therefore he did not expect any prosecution to take place in relation to the incident.

The longtime West Cork resident was stopped at a Garda checkpoint between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday evening.

Mr Bailey, who lives outside Schull, said he did expect to be re-arrested on foot on a European Arrest Warrant as French authorities seek to have him extradited in connection with the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier more than two decades ago.

Mr Bailey was found guilty in absentia by a French court earlier this year of the murder of Ms du Plantier near her holiday home in the village in December 1996. He has consistently denied any involvement in her death and refused to attend the trial, the holding of which was also strongly criticised by his solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

Attempts by French authorities to have him extradited to France in connection with Ms du Plantier’s death have so far failed, despite the issuing of European arrest warrants. Any future efforts to have him extradited would have to come before the High Court.

Mr Bailey’s representatives expect that fresh attempts will be made in light of the finding of the French court earlier this year, which they have roundly rejected.

Mr Bailey said: “I have been anticipating a re-arrest now since the end of May and I am bracing myself.”

He and his legal team have said they will fight any efforts by French authorities to have him extradited, after what Mr Buttimer described as a “show trial” in Paris earlier this year.