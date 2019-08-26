Man, 34, dies following assault in Tallaght

A man seriously assaulted in Dublin on Saturday night has died in hospital.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses following the death of Vincent Parsons, 34, from Clondalkin.

Vincent was found with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate late on Saturday night.

It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby public house where he had been socialising.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by gardaí where he was pronounced dead this evening.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified an arrangements are being put in place for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.