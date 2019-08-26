Man arrested following seizure of drugs in Kildare

Monday, August 26, 2019

Gardaí have seized drugs and made an arrest following a number of planned searches over the weekend.

On Saturday, gardaí carried out a number of planned searches in the Naas, Kilcullen and Clane areas.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €23,000 along with a small quantity of cocaine was seized at one of the residences.

A quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested later and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Naas Garda station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Donegal beach closed after Lion’s Mane jellyfish sighted

Monday, 26/08/19 - 6:15pm

Girl, 15, missing from Co Mayo

Monday, 26/08/19 - 6:05pm

Council decision to refuse planning for ‘injection centre’ for addicts is ‘reprehensible’, say charity

Monday, 26/08/19 - 4:35pm