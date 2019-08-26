New childcare body to voice concerns about oversight, funding and staffing

A new body aimed at standardising childcare services has been launched.

It has been formed by SIPTU, childcare professionals and academics and says it will provide a collective voice for the industry.

This new working group says its main priority is to establish a code of ethics for professional practice.

“I think that from a parent’s point of view it needs to be affordable but it also needs to be good quality as well,” said SIPTU Head of Organising and Campaigns, Darragh O’Connor.

“It is very hard to achieve that when people are leaving en masse to try to find jobs where they can pay their bills.”

Mr O’Connor said that employee turnover in the sector is currently over 25%.

He said that many of them are qualified to degree level and are working for minimum wage with no stability in employment conditions.

“Educating and caring for young children is a profession and needs to be valued and rewarded,” Mr O’Connor said.

The group say that by coming together and speaking with one voice they can better engage with the government to address the urgent issues of oversight, funding and staffing.

Its launch coincides with the leaking of proposals from the Children’s Minister to increase the number of subsidised childcare hours from families.

Katherine Zappone wants to see families that earn up to €100,000 per year qualify for an additional five hours per week.

Early Childhood Ireland’s Frances Byrne says it will be a huge benefit to parents.

“That means that everybody gets something so that is very welcome and certainly an increase in hours recognises the reality that parents have to travel no matter whether they are living in an urban or rural area,” said Ms Byrne.

“It will also help the sustainability of the sector.”