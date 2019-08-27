Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site

There is anger in the Coolock area of Dublin that planning permission has been granted for a 471 apartment complex.

An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead last week for one of the biggest rent-to-build schemes undertaken to date.

Planning permission to build at the old Chivers jam factory site was originally approved last year.

Social Democrat Councillor for the area Patricia Roe said that initially, residents supported the proposals.

“Originally what was presented to the neighbours by the developers was four blocks of five storeys which locals were agreeable to,” said Cllr Roe.

Last year, the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy introduced the new fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme which allows planning applications to by-pass approval by the local authority.

Under these rules, developers Platinum Land re-applied for permission.

Cllr Roe said this allowed the developer to change the plans drastically.

Developers are seeing the opportunity to raise the heights of new developments and put in far more apartments on the same site.

A senior planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála concluded that the project should not go ahead at all following her inspection last month.

“I think the inspector should have been listened to,” said Cllr Roe.

“She produced a 72-page report and she described this development as monolithic.”

A spokesman for An Bord Pleanála said the only option for those seeking to overturn the decision is to launch a judicial review.