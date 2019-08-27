Man killed in shooting at caravan park in Co Louth

Gardaí in Clogherhead, Co Louth today. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Co Louth.

A man was shot in Clogherhead at approximately 2.50pm today at a caravan park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road.

The man, who was in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No further information is available at this time.

It is understood the shooting is linked to the ongoing criminal gang feud in Drogheda.