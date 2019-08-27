International Picnic event celebrates cultural diversity at the Sacred Heart Hospital

THE Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow held an event aimed at celebrating not just the culture and tradition of its residents but also the international roots of those providing care at the older persons’ facility on the Old Dublin Road.

Much to the delight of residents, the ‘International Picnic’ took place at the Sacred Heart on Friday 16 August.

It was a chance for them to sample the foods of France, Hungary and Poland, as well as some Irish favourites.

A range of glamorous sari dresses from India were on show and there was an eclectic mixture of music, including performances from some residents.

In thanking the social care team and other hard-working staff for organising the picnic event, the facility’s assistant director of nursing Elaine Flanagan said: “The Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow has an excellent reputation as a care facility. The welfare of residents/patients in the hospital is a priority for staff and management and they are deeply appreciative of the support the hospital receives from families and the wider community.

“This celebration of diversity unites and strengthens community bonds we have and it will help to maintain a common identity among the diverse population we have living and working in the Sacred Heart.

“In the 100 or so years since the foundation of the state, the social and cultural map of Ireland has changed enormously. Today in Carlow, we see the influences of a multinational, cosmopolitan, globalised society, while mindful of our country’s long history of emigration (often in response to famine and economic ups and downs).

“We are happy here at the Sacred Heart to reflect and harmonise the changes that might be evident to those born in the Ireland of 70 and more years ago and today’s far more diverse society. At the Sacred Heart Hospital, we are developing a united culture of residents and caregivers focused on mutual understanding.

“The International Picnic was an ideal opportunity to celebrate all the cultures evident here, with particular emphasis on dress, food, music and traditions. I look forward to it enabling us to develop identities and a combined sense of self, forming the backbone of our everyday life.”

The Sacred Heart Hospital is a 72-bed facility and residents’ accommodation is arranged in three interconnecting units. It provides care for male and female residents with continuing care, dementia, respite, palliative care and rehabilitation needs. Nursing and care staff provide care for residents on a 24-hour basis and a GP, allied health professionals, catering, household, administration and maintenance staff also provide support.