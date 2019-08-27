Over a quarter of Ireland’s 4.92m population living in Dublin

  • Home >
Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Ireland’s population is estimated to be 4.92 million, an increase of 1.3% on last year.

CSO figures revealed today that the population of Dublin is around 1.4 million, over 28% of the total population.

“33,700 more people moved to Ireland in the year than left Ireland to move abroad,” said James Hegarty from the CSO.

“The second element that impacted on population growth is that there was 30,800 more births than deaths within the year and those two elements combined led to the increase that we see today.”

The CSO also found that the number of non-Irish nationals living in Ireland increased from over 593,000 in 2018 to almost 623,000 this year.

This accounts for 12.7% of the population.

Mr Hegarty said that upcoming uncertainties such as Brexit could lead to a population decrease.

“We’ll have to take each year as it comes and see what happens.

“Traditionally, in times of economic downturn outward migration has been stronger in Ireland.”

