Pensioner Margaret is crowned nursing home’s Rose of Killerig

WHO needs Daithí Ó Sé and the Tralee Dome when you can stage your very own Rose competition? And that’s exactly what the staff in SignaCare Nursing Home did last week when they rolled out the red carpet and asked their residents to enter their own Rose of Killerig pageant!

“With the Rose of Tralee coming up, we thought it would be nice for the residents if we ran our own event. We started work on it weeks ago,” said director of nursing Jaison John.

It was a very special occasion, where all the entrants got dressed up in their best frocks, had their hair done and walked down the red carpet with their escorts.

Carlow Rose Shauna Lacey and Lorna Mallick, the Wicklow Rose, were special guests for the evening and assisted resident Peggy Dreelan in picking out the winner – Margaret Kelly from Castledermot. Fittingly, in the tradition of beauty pageants, Margaret was overcome with emotion when the Rose of Killerig crown was placed ceremoniously on her head.

“It was very emotional for everyone, but it was great fun, too, because people were very excited in the lead-up to it, getting prepared and making the sashes. The men were dressed up in dickie bows and we rolled out the red carpet,” continued Jaison.

Some of the contestants did a party piece as well as a brief interview, but it was Margaret who was deemed the fairest Rose of them all, much to the delight of her family, the other residents and the staff.

“Margaret is a lovely lady who’s very involved in the centre. She likes to keep busy and is always doing things,” said Jaison.

After the crowning of the new Rose, there was a singsong and some refreshments for all to enjoy.