Shone shone brightly for annual barbecue

Monday, August 26, 2019

THE annual St Fiacc’s House barbecue for residents, their families and staff was held in lovely sunshine recently with a large crowd gathering for the occasion.

A great spread of food was prepared by Anne Flynn and her staff, with PJ and Liam Nolan on barbecue duties. The bar was manned by staff members Paddy and Eamon while, as ever, Frankie Horahan was on hand to provide the musical entertainment and the evening ended with a great singsong.

St Fiacc’s house resident Claire Ryan and family at the annual barbecue

“I would like to thank PJ and Liam for volunteering their culinary skills once again this year, Frankie for the great music, Rosemary and staff for the great presentation and Anne for the wonderful variety of very tasty food,” St Fiacc’s House manager Joan Doogue said.

“I would also like to thank Seán Swan, the Kearney brothers, Tommy Brennan in Clonmore Meats, Michael Hosey, and Trevor in Avonmore for their very generous contribution to our barbecue. Our residents, families and staff thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

