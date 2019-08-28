Clash tribute band went down a storm at benefit gig for the fringe arts festival

SCRAGGS Alley in Carlow town was virtually hopping when a tribute act to legendary punk band The Clash played there at a benefit gig for the Carlow Fringe Arts Festival.

The band, The Clash Combo, are very much “in demand” according to benefit party organiser Juliette Dowling, who’s also secretary of the fringe committee.

“They don’t play that often, so they’re in demand. We’d a great night. People had a smashing time. It was a fun night with a fantastic atmosphere,” Juliette told The Nationalist.

The venue was packed with local artists, including Gala Hutton, who joined the band on stage. Apart from raising funds for the fringe festival, which ran alongside the main Carlow Arts Festival in June, the gig was held to celebrate the success of the event.

Now in its third year, this summer the fringe festival had over 100 artists exhibiting in 13 venues across Carlow town. Many of the exhibition spaces were ‘pop-up’ galleries in disused shops or buildings.

“The fringe grew because it was a good opportunity for local artists to exhibit their work. We’ve attached ourselves to the arts festival so we’re not competition; we’re an addition,” Juliette pointed out. “Our main goal is for the artists to show their work and for the people to be able to buy art inexpensively.”

Some 3,000 people visited the pop-up galleries which sprung up in beautiful spaces such as St Mary’s Church in Haymarket as well as disused shops on Tullow Street and Dublin Street.

The committee would like to thank all involved, especially the management and staff of Scraggs Alley.